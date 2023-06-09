Aaron Hicks and the Baltimore Orioles will try to defeat Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 71 total home runs.

Baltimore ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .414.

The Orioles have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Baltimore is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (303 total).

The Orioles rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Orioles strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Baltimore has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Baltimore has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Orioles average MLB's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.338).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Fueled by 174 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 25th in MLB with a .380 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 237 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.411 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Wells (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Wells heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Wells will try to build upon a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits against the Colorado Rockies.

Lynch has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Giants L 4-0 Away Kyle Bradish Alex Cobb 6/4/2023 Giants W 8-3 Away Tyler Wells Anthony DeSclafani 6/6/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Kyle Gibson Freddy Peralta 6/7/2023 Brewers L 10-2 Away Dean Kremer Corbin Burnes 6/8/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Kyle Bradish Colin Rea 6/9/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Wells Daniel Lynch 6/10/2023 Royals - Home - Brady Singer 6/11/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Gibson - 6/13/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dean Kremer Chris Bassitt 6/14/2023 Blue Jays - Home Kyle Bradish José Berríos 6/15/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Wells Yusei Kikuchi

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Graham Ashcraft

