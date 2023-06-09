The Minnesota Lynx (1-6) welcome in the Indiana Fever (1-5) after losing three home games in a row. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Lynx matchup.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-3.5) 162 -155 +135
BetMGM Lynx (-3.5) 162.5 -160 +135
PointsBet Lynx (-3.5) 162.5 -170 +130
Tipico Lynx (-3.5) 163.5 -155 +122

Fever vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Fever have won all three of their games against the spread this year.
  • Minnesota has been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Indiana has won each of its three games this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • This season, games featuring the Lynx have gone over the point total twice.
  • Fever games have gone over the point total twice this year.

