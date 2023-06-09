Ben Lively will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds looking to slow down Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 85 total home runs.

St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .249 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (290 total runs).

The Cardinals are 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.443).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Jordan Montgomery (2-7) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Montgomery heads into this outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Montgomery is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani

