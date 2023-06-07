Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, 111 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 7 at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .208 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has driven home a run in 18 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 30 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (40.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (33.3%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (26.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings