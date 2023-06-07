Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .255 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Edman has driven in a run in 12 games this year (20.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (30.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.63 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.