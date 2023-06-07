How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Jon Gray is set to start for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.
Cardinals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 84 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 194 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- St. Louis has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 289.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.26 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.450 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Roansy Contreras
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Luis Ortiz
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|6/5/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Martín Pérez
|6/6/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Dane Dunning
|6/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jon Gray
|6/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ben Lively
|6/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Andrew Abbott
|6/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Hunter Greene
|6/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Logan Webb
|6/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Alex Cobb
