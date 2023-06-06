Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .259.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (12 of 57), with two or more RBI four times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.3%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.06 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
