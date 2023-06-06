One game after exploding for 22 points in an 84-80 loss to the Aces, Kelsey Mitchell leads the Indiana Fever (1-4) on the road versus the Chicago Sky (4-3) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. It will begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and The U.

The matchup has no line set.

Fever vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network and The U

Fever vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 93 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-18.5)

Chicago (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.6

Fever vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever are the worst squad in the league in points scored (76.4 per game) and seventh in points conceded (82.4).

On the glass, Indiana is second-best in the league in rebounds (37.8 per game). It is ninth in rebounds allowed (37.6 per game).

The Fever are seventh in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.4) and ninth in turnovers forced (12).

With 7.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.7% from downtown, the Fever are ninth and ninth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, the Fever are fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.4. They are sixth in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.3%.

Indiana attempts 31.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.5% of Indiana's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.5% are 2-pointers.

