The Chicago Sky (4-3) go head to head with the Indiana Fever (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network and The U.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and The U

CBS Sports Network and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Indiana has covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.

So far this season, two of Sky games have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.