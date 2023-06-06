The Texas Rangers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Paul Goldschmidt and others in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 27 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a .292/.390/.504 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.360/.554 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers' Dane Dunning (4-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 31 5.0 7 3 3 6 1 at Pirates May. 22 5.2 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Braves May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Angels May. 5 5.0 2 0 0 3 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 75 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .306/.375/.506 on the season.

Semien will look for his 25th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with six doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 58 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .260/.320/.493 so far this season.

Garcia takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

