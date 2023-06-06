When the Texas Rangers (39-20) and St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) square of at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, June 6, Dane Dunning will get the call for the Rangers, while the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cardinals have +115 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (4-1, 2.06 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cardinals and Rangers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (+115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cardinals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nolan Gorman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 23 out of the 33 games, or 69.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 19-6 (76%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cardinals have won in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won two of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +350 - 2nd

