How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers play Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 81 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 285 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.444 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Liberatore will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, May 26, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs.
- In two starts this season, Liberatore has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.7 innings per appearance.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Roansy Contreras
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Luis Ortiz
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|6/5/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Martín Pérez
|6/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Dane Dunning
|6/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jon Gray
|6/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ben Lively
|6/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Andrew Abbott
|6/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Hunter Greene
|6/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Logan Webb
