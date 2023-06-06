Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers play Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 81 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 285 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.444 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, May 26, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs.

In two starts this season, Liberatore has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.7 innings per appearance.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb

