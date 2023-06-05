Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 50 hits, batting .270 this season with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.5% of them.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (22.2%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (42.6%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season (20 of 54), with two or more runs four times (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (69.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.9%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (37.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (41.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.