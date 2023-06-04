Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Sunday, Paul DeJong (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .246 with five doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 18 of 33 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (27.3%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (24.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- DeJong has driven in a run in nine games this season (27.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (45.5%), including four games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 59th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
