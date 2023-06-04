Top Nuggets vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Finals Game 2
The Denver Nuggets (53-29) square off against the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
The Heat were beaten by the Nuggets on Thursday, 104-93. Adebayo scored 26 in a losing effort, while Jokic paced the winning team with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|27
|10
|14
|1
|1
|1
|Jamal Murray
|26
|6
|10
|1
|0
|2
|Aaron Gordon
|16
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bam Adebayo
|26
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gabe Vincent
|19
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|Haywood Highsmith
|18
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray is posting 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and delivers 3.2 assists.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he puts up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|32.1
|12.8
|11.8
|1.2
|1.2
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|22.9
|7.5
|6.3
|2.3
|0.6
|0.9
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|27.1
|5.5
|6.1
|1.9
|0.3
|2.5
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|17.1
|9.4
|3.9
|0.9
|0.6
|0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|14
|8.9
|2
|0.3
|0.8
|2.9
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|15.7
|5.7
|1.6
|0.9
|0.5
|2.6
