On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 50 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .276 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

In 37 of 53 games this season (69.8%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).

He has gone deep in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 53), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.4% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (37.7%), including four games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 28 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.1%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (39.3%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (21.4%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (42.9%)

