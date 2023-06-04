How to Watch the Fever vs. Aces Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Las Vegas Aces (5-0) will try to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Indiana Fever (1-3) on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.
Fever vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Fever vs. Aces
- Last year, Indiana scored 6.1 fewer points per game (78) than Las Vegas allowed (84.1).
- When the Fever totaled more than 84.1 points last season, they went 3-4.
- Indiana made 40.9% of its shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than Las Vegas allowed to its opponents (43.7%).
- The Fever had a 4-6 straight-up record in games they shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- Indiana hit 33.8% of its three-point shots last season, 1.8% lower than the 35.6% Las Vegas allowed opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Fever collected a 3-11 record in games last season when the team knocked down more than 35.6% of their three-point attempts.
- Indiana and Las Vegas rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 33.3 and 35.4 boards per game last season, respectively.
