Bryan Reynolds and Paul Goldschmidt take the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Sunday at PNC Park.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 80 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks eighth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

St. Louis scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (281 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals are 11th in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.441).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Mikolas is looking to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Mikolas is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals L 7-0 Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver

