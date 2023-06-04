Brendan Donovan and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .247 with four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 55.8% of his games this year (29 of 52), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donovan has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (19.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.7%).
  • He has scored in 19 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.298 AVG .229
.359 OBP .288
.509 SLG .229
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
8 RBI 2
11/4 K/BB 9/4
2 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 27
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.91), 53rd in WHIP (1.415), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
