Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Guardians.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has five doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .231.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 26 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Knizner has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.259
|OBP
|.240
|.423
|SLG
|.292
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Hill (4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 59th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
