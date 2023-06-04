Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Guardians.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has five doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .231.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 26 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Knizner has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .231 AVG .208 .259 OBP .240 .423 SLG .292 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 14 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings