Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .209 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 28 of 54 games this season (51.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.1%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (31.5%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 27 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (37.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

