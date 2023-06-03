On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (49) this season while batting .275 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 50th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.2% of them.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (21.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (42.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (19.2%).

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (36.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 27 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

