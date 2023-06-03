The Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they face the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-6) for the Cardinals and Luis Ortiz (1-2) for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.48 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.35 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-6) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.48 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .282.

He has earned a quality start five times in 11 starts this season.

Montgomery has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with 248 runs scored this season. They have a .247 batting average this campaign with 55 home runs (24th in the league).

The Pirates have gone 6-for-25 with three doubles and two RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

The Pirates will send Ortiz (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 24-year-old has put up a 4.35 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings during four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to his opponents.

Ortiz heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Ortiz is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

