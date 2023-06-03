Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Luis Ortiz starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth-best in MLB action with 78 total home runs.

St. Louis' .428 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (278 total runs).

The Cardinals' .328 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.446).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Montgomery has collected five quality starts this season.

Montgomery heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Guardians W 2-1 Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals L 7-0 Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.