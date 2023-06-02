Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .512.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has an RBI in 16 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (32.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (3-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.