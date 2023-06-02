On Friday, Juan Yepez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Juan Yepez At The Plate

Yepez is batting .225 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Yepez has had a base hit in eight of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Yepez has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .222 AVG .400 .222 OBP .455 .222 SLG .700 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 8 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings