Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Pirates on June 2, 2023
Paul Goldschmidt and Bryan Reynolds are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at PNC Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jack Flaherty Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Flaherty Stats
- The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.
- Flaherty has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9).
Flaherty Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|7.0
|7
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|vs. Brewers
|May. 15
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 9
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2.1
|9
|10
|10
|3
|1
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has collected 61 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .289/.393/.512 slash line on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 47 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.360/.555 on the year.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a .282/.333/.495 slash line so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|1
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, eight home runs, 27 walks and 21 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .273/.369/.453 so far this year.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 31
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Giants
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
