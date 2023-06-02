On Friday, June 2 at 7:05 PM ET, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) in the series opener at PNC Park.

The favored Cardinals have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. St. Louis (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.81 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.33 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 14 (45.2%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a record of 9-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (39.1% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+115) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +220 - 2nd

