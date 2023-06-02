The Cincinnati Reds (26-30) are looking for Matt McLain to continue a 10-game hitting streak versus the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27), on Friday at 5:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.68 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.02 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (4-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds will send Williamson (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.

Williamson has put up one start this season that he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.