Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .262.
- Edman has recorded a hit in 27 of 52 games this year (51.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has had an RBI in 12 games this season (23.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.6% of his games this year (18 of 52), he has scored, and in seven of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.169 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
