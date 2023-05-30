Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .912, fueled by an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (35.2%).
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 29.6% of his games this year (16 of 54), with more than one RBI eight times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.3% of his games this season (25 of 54), he has scored, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (32.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4).
