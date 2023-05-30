Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .240 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- DeJong has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 15 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|19
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (47.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.169 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.