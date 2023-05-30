Cardinals vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 30
The Kansas City Royals (17-38) will try to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, at 7:45 PM ET.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (3-1, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.55 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Cardinals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (3-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.55 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (3-1) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing five hits.
- The 34-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.23 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .288.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.55, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
- Greinke has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Greinke is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.