As they try for the series sweep, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (17-38) will clash with the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, May 30. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET.

The Royals are +160 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals (-190). A 9-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (3-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.55 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 13 (43.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-3.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +170 - 2nd

