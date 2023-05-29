On Monday, Tommy Edman (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Staumont. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 27 of 51 games this year (52.9%) Edman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
  • In 11.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Edman has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.227 AVG .255
.288 OBP .340
.364 SLG .511
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
13/5 K/BB 6/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 25
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 29-year-old righty has 18 appearances in relief this season.
  • In 18 appearances this season, he has a 4.76 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .213 against him.
