Drew VerHagen Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going -for- in his last game, Drew VerHagen and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Josh Staumont) at 2:15 PM ET on Monday.
Drew VerHagen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Drew VerHagen At The Plate
- VerHagen has while hitting .000.
- VerHagen has no hits in 24 games this year.
- He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this year.
- VerHagen has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Drew VerHagen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief 18 times this season.
- In his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .213 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.