A pair of hot hitters, Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino, will be on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 76 total home runs.

St. Louis' .434 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB with a .256 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (271 total runs).

The Cardinals' .331 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.443).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.33 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Wainwright will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians W 2-1 Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Vince Velásquez 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Jack Flaherty Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Jordan Montgomery Wil Crowe 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez

