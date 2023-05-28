Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 136 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .215.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 27 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (16 of 51), with two or more RBI four times (7.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 26 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (38.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings