Nolan Gorman -- hitting .275 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 46 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .282 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 70.8% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.

In 22.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this year (41.7%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (37.5%), including four multi-run games (8.3%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 25 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings