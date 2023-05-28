Sunday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) versus the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) at Progressive Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 28.

The Cardinals will call on Jordan Montgomery (2-6) versus the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis (1-1).

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover each time.

This season, the Cardinals have won 13 out of the 28 games, or 46.4%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 8-12, a 40% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 268 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).

Cardinals Schedule