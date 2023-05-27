Willson Contreras, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: FOX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .219.

Contreras has had a hit in 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 50), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.0% of his games this year, Contreras has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 25 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings