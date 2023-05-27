Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Tommy Edman (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .278.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 92nd and he is 46th in slugging.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 55.1% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.5% of his games this season, Edman has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
