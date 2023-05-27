Paul DeJong -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .269 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

In 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (29.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 29.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 27), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (18.5%).

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.8%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 17 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (52.9%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

