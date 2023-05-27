Paul DeJong -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .269 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
  • In 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (29.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 29.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 27), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • DeJong has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (18.5%).
  • He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.8%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 17
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (52.9%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.18 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
