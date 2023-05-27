Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul DeJong -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .269 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (29.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 29.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 27), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (18.5%).
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.8%.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|17
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (52.9%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (29.4%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.18 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
