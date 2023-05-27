Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 46 hits, batting .289 this season with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 34 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (23.4%), homering in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has driven home a run in 20 games this year (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 21.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season (18 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee (1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.18 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.