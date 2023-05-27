Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on May 27, 2023
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-115)
|10.5 (-111)
|5.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-175)
- Saturday's points prop bet for Tatum is 30.5 points. That is 0.4 more than his season average of 30.1.
- Tatum has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-128)
|5.5 (-133)
|3.5 (-128)
|2.5 (+120)
- The 22.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Saturday is 4.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).
- He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.
- Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Saturday.
- He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-125)
|3.5 (+130)
|2.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-111)
- Saturday's prop bet for Derrick White is 13.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.
- White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).
- White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (-115)
|8.5 (-133)
|3.5 (+130)
- Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 2.9 higher than Saturday's prop total.
- Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-120)
|7.5 (-115)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-175)
- The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.
- Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (7.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).
