The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .271 with six doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 107th in slugging.

Nootbaar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last outings.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 23 of 38 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (26.3%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.5%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (44.7%), including four games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .351 AVG .239 .510 OBP .364 .459 SLG .391 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 10/12 K/BB 12/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 20 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (45.0%)

