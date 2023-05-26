Brendan Donovan -- batting .219 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .247 with four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Donovan has had a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits nine times (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 17.8% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 22 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings