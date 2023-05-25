Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Willson Contreras (batting .125 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 55.1% of his games this season (27 of 49), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 6.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.2%).
- He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (41.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (29.2%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.06 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
