Oscar Mercado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oscar Mercado -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Mercado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Reds
|Cardinals vs Reds Odds
Oscar Mercado At The Plate
- Mercado is batting .450 with three doubles.
- Mercado will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.
- In five of six games this year (83.3%), Mercado has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Mercado has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.06 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.