Nolan Gorman and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Luke Weaver on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 45 hits, batting .296 this season with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Gorman will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 73.3% of his 45 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (24.4%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.2% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 22 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings